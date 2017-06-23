Adult, two children rescued after car drives into pond

An adult and three children in Sumter County were rescued after their car went into a retention pond Thursday night.

Sumter police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. off North Wise Drive between Dillon Park and Dillon Trace Apartments. First responders were credited with rescuing the three people.

All three of the victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Sumter police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the pond.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.