Adult, two children rescued after car drives into pond

SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

An adult and three children in Sumter County were rescued after their car went into a retention pond Thursday night.

Sumter police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. off North Wise Drive between Dillon Park and Dillon Trace Apartments. First responders were credited with rescuing the three people.

All three of the victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Sumter police are continuing to investigate how the car ended up in the pond. 

