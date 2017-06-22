SC man gets help with marriage proposal from pop superstar Kelly Clarkson

A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Andrew Wyatt told WBRC's Good Day Alabama in Birmingham that Cosby is planning the town halls to educate young people - especially athletes - about the "warning signs" from "potential victims."More >>
Andrew Wyatt told WBRC's Good Day Alabama in Birmingham that Cosby is planning the town halls to educate young people - especially athletes - about the "warning signs" from "potential victims."More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
The South Carolina Public Service Commission responded quickly after environmental groups staged a protest, then demanded a public hearing on the outlook for the V.C. Summer nuclear project under construction in Fairfield County.More >>
The South Carolina Public Service Commission responded quickly after environmental groups staged a protest, then demanded a public hearing on the outlook for the V.C. Summer nuclear project under construction in Fairfield County.More >>
A trio of men charged in a massive drug conspiracy are expected to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.More >>
A trio of men charged in a massive drug conspiracy are expected to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
Siemens Corp. is joining with the University of South Carolina to provide students access to an estimated $628 million worth of the latest technology.More >>
Siemens Corp. is joining with the University of South Carolina to provide students access to an estimated $628 million worth of the latest technology.More >>
Police have determined the driver of a vehicle that hit a runner in Lexington on Wednesday morning did not contribute to the collision.More >>
Police have determined the driver of a vehicle that hit a runner in Lexington on Wednesday morning did not contribute to the collision.More >>