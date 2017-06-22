SC man gets help with marriage proposal from pop superstar Kelly Clarkson

Alex Malerba had it all planned out.

The 23-year-old Columbia native was attending a hotel conference in Las Vegas with his partner, Justin Blake, also 23. The couple attended a performance with pop superstar Kelly Clarkson at the Venetian Hotel as a part of the conference.

Malerba says that he tried to arrange it before the conference, but had no luck. Fortunately, after she performed for the conference, he made his way to a meet and greet, pitched the idea to her and she happily agreed.

"She was more than kind and said yes let do it! I ran to get him as he was waiting for me outside the meet and greet," Malerba said. "And that’s where the video then picks up."

They then met Clarkson backstage for a picture. As Clarkson broke away, Malerba faked Blake out and got on one knee.

"Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and [the] only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment! HE SAID YES!" Malerba wrote on Instagram.

Malerba said Blake was totally surprised, but Clarkson was down to help with the festivities.

Blake was overcome with emotion and says yes, much to Malerba and Clarkson's happiness.

Malerba, who is a general manager at a Columbia hotel says the couple has not set a date yet, but it will probably be late next year.

From Alex to Justin with love, congratulations!

A post shared by Alex Malerba (@alex_malerba) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.