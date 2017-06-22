FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on I-126 WB closes lanes at Greystone Blvd.

First responders are on the scene of a collision on I-126 WB at Greystone Blvd.
The accident occurred before 6 p.m. and has a few lanes closed at this time.
Collision; I-126 WB: at Greystone Blvd-Riverbanks Zoo-Columbia, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:50PM.| 5:51P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 22, 2017
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or a number of injuries if any.
Find an alternate route, if possible. Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.