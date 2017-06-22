FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on I-126 WB closes lanes at Greystone Blvd.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on I-126 WB closes lanes at Greys - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

(Source: SCDOT website) (Source: SCDOT website)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

First responders are on the scene of a collision on I-126 WB at Greystone Blvd.

The accident occurred before 6 p.m. and has a few lanes closed at this time. 

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or a number of injuries if any. 

Find an alternate route, if possible. Check back for more updates. 

