FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on I-126 WB closes lanes at Greystone Blvd.

First responders are on the scene of a collision on I-126 WB at Greystone Blvd.

The accident occurred before 6 p.m. and has a few lanes closed at this time.

Collision; I-126 WB: at Greystone Blvd-Riverbanks Zoo-Columbia, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 5:50PM.| 5:51P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) June 22, 2017

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or a number of injuries if any.

Find an alternate route, if possible. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.