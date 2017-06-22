Surveillance images capture 3 young suspects connected to armed robbery, assault

Columbia police are searching for these three young men in connection to an armed robbery and assault. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia police have released surveillance images of three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault that happened on Tuesday.

Officers say at about 2:30 a.m., on Providence Road, the suspects approached a male victim at gunpoint and demanded his car, wallet, cell phone, and watch. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with the gun even though the victim complied with their demands. One of the suspects also fired the gun in the air before all three drove away in the victim’s car, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The car was found abandoned on Falling Springs Road on the same day the armed robbery occurred.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused EMS.

Officers believe the suspects to be young, possibly between 14 and 16-years-old.

Anyone who may recognize any of the three suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.