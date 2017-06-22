Surveillance images capture 3 young suspects connected to armed robbery, assault

The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board posted on their Facebook page that 1 employee was injured at their Fairfield location during Thursday's severe weather.More >>
Nolan McCabe of St. Louis, Missouri, died after he was struck by debris washed in by high surf, according to deputies.More >>
Andrew Wyatt told WBRC's Good Day Alabama in Birmingham that Cosby is planning the town halls to educate young people - especially athletes - about the "warning signs" from "potential victims."More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
It’s the 5th Annual Hewitt 5K Walk/Run. The event raises money in memory of 5-year-old Parker and 3-year-old Haley Hewitt.More >>
Columbia police have released surveillance images of three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault that happened on Tuesday.More >>
An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.More >>
Pledging action and many more boots on the ground, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday the recent shootings and law enforcement issues in Myrtle Beach are an "aberration."More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted a Department of Juvenile Justice lieutenant on federal civil rights charges stemming from allegations that she ordered two subordinates to "hog-tie" two juvenile offenders.More >>
