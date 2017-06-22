Cosby advocates: Embattled comedian wants to hold sex assault seminars this summer

The publicists who are representing troubled comedy legend Bill Cosby and his wife said in an interview Wednesday that he's ready to get back to work and host a series of town halls to educate young people about sexual assault.

Publicist Andrew Wyatt told WBRC's Good Day Alabama in Birmingham that Cosby is planning own halls to educate young people, especially athletes, on what could be perceived as sexual assault and how sexual assault is defined.

"This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they are facing," Wyatt explained. "When they are hanging out and partying and doing certain things that they shouldn't be doing - and it also affects, you know, married men."

Ebony Benson, Camille Cosby's spokesperson, says people also need to be educated on the evolving sexual assault laws.

"The laws are changing, the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended," Benson said. "So, this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and is a good thing to be educated on the law."

Cosby was acquitted on June 17 when the Montgomery County, PA jury could not reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial. The jury was deadlocked 10-2.

The district attorney says he wants to retry the case against Cosby, who was facing three charges of aggravated and indecent assault.

