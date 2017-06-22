Remembering Parker and Haley: Midlands couple honor kids with annual 5K

There is an event this weekend, a run and walk, that is about so much more than getting exercise

It’s the 5th Annual Hewitt 5K Walk/Run. The event raises money in memory of 5-year-old Parker and 3-year-old Haley Hewitt.

In 2009, life came to a screeching halt for their mom and dad, Crystal and Craig Hewitt. Crystal was driving her children to go blueberry picking. She looked in her review mirror and saw a garbage truck coming at them.

The truck was not stopping. Then Crystal heard only the loud, haunting sounds of glass and metal. Parker and Haley died in that accident. Crystal suffered major injuries. She attended her children’s homegoing ceremony in a wheelchair.

Life at the time seemed to stop for the Hewitts. But a couple years later came along Ellington, now six and going into first grade, and Emerson, now five and going into kindergarten.

Craig and Crystal are quick to say these two do not replace their Parker and Haley. In fact, the four of them view themselves as a family of six and that Ellington and Emerson will just meet Parker and Haley later.

Craig and Crystal started The Hewitt Foundation 5K five years ago to create a positive event where all those who loved their first two children could come together to heal and remember.

The other two children are very much a part of this annual run and walk.

The Hewitt Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in memory of Parker & Haley for the sole purpose of putting God’s love into action by investing in community projects and improving the lives of families in need.

The race is this Saturday. It begins at 8 a.m. with registration at 7 at Columbia’s Saluda Shoals Park on Bush River Road. You also can register online at

www.strictlyrunning.com.

