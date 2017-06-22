CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Road rage triggers multiple crashes in California

The road rage incident was caught on video by driver Octavio Fernandez. (Source: Octavio Fernandez/Facebook screenshot)

SANTA CLARITA, CA (WIS) - An apparent road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and another driver on a California highway injured an uninvolved driver and was all caught on camera.

The incident happened on the 14 Freeway on June 21 in Santa Clarita.

In the video captured by Chris Traber, a motorcyclist is seen kicking a sedan on the driver's side. The car then attempts to bump the motorcyclist. When the driver does, he also swerves and bumps the shoulder, crossing a few lanes of the freeway before colliding with a Chevy Avalanche.

The Avalanche flips as the other vehicle in the initial skirmish spins out on the other side of the freeway. Another driver, Octavio Fernandez, "It's not worth it people. Stop Road Rage in LA!!!" in a Facebook post.

The driver of the white truck was injured, according to multiple media outlets. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The motorcyclist avoids the entire accident and continues down the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run, according to the Los Angeles Times.

