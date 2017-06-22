Indictment: DJJ employee directed juveniles be 'hog-tied'

The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted a Department of Juvenile Justice lieutenant on federal civil rights charges stemming from allegations that she ordered two subordinates to "hog-tie" two juvenile offenders.

According to the indictment, Lt. Nicole Jenice Samples, who was hit with a three-count indictment of deprivation of rights under color of law, had the two offenders hog-tied because they were making noise in spite of DJJ policy that forbids the use of restraints.

DJJ Acting Director Freddie Pough says they are conducting a review of the incident.

"When this allegation was raised, after an initial review, we notified SLED, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in order that there was a full investigation," Pough said. "No officer is above the law. I would like to thank our State and Federal counterparts for their support and assistance with this investigation.”

Samples faces up to 10 years on each charge along with a $250,000 fine.?

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.