Coroner identifies swimmer recovered from Congaree River

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the name of the swimmer whose body was recovered earlier this week from the Congaree River.

The swimmer has been identified as 35-year-old Fredrick Ochieng Babu, of Andrews, SC, was swimming in the river on June 18 when he became distressed and went missing while swimming with three others.

Babu's body surfaced on June 20 at 200 Senate Street in Columbia and was recovered at approximately 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy indicated that Babu died from asphyxiation due to drowning in the river.

