Coroner identifies swimmer recovered from Congaree River

A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicted a Department of Juvenile Justice lieutenant on federal civil rights charges stemming from allegations that she ordered two subordinates to "hog-tie" two juvenile offenders.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Pledging action and many more boots on the ground, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday the recent shootings and law enforcement issues in Myrtle Beach are an "aberration."More >>
Police have determined the driver of a vehicle that hit a runner in Lexington on Wednesday morning did not contribute to the collision.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the name of the swimmer whose body was recovered earlier this week from the Congaree River.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that has left one man in serious condition.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
