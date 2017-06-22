Stabbing leaves one man in serious condition; investigation underway

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a stabbing that has left one man in serious condition.

According to department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, that stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Ranch Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man stabbed in the lower body.

Details surrounding the stabbing are currently not known, but the victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland in serious condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.