USC receives massive grant from multinational company

The University of South Carolina is receiving a blockbuster grant from a multinational corporation designed to help train the next generation of engineers.

Appearing at a news conference on Thursday, Siemens AG and USC announced their partnership that would include an in-kind grant of Siemens hardware and software with a commercial value of $628 million.

The grant gives the university access to software and hardware for College of Engineering and Computing and the McNAIR Center for Aerospace Innovation and Research.

"Today’s announcement of a partnership between Siemens and USC advances our state’s growing reputation as a top destination for manufacturing," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "By demonstrating that South Carolina is home to one of the most highly-skilled engineering and manufacturing workforces in the world, we can attract even more companies who have yet to discover what we all already know—that there is no better place to do business than in South Carolina."

USC President Harris Pastides agrees.

"This partnership with Siemens will position USC among the top universities in the nation for advanced manufacturing education and research," Pastides said. "We’re proud that our researchers and students at the College of Engineering and Computing, McNAIR aerospace center and the entire USC system, will play a role in discovering new manufacturing technologies and will be better prepared to take on the jobs of tomorrow in South Carolina and beyond."

