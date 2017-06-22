Sheriff: Teenage duo stole golf cart, broke into church

Two Lexington County teens are having the book thrown at them in connection with a series of crimes this week, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators paint the two teens, identified as Tristian Harmon, 17, and Skylar Shuey, 17, as the suspects in a break-in at Bethlehem Baptist Church where they allegedly vandalized property and broke into a safe at the church.

Deputies also say the duo stole a golf cart near the church.

"Based on our investigation, these two did some heavy damage to the inside of the church Monday," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. "Fortunately, investigators returned several items back to the church and recovered the golf cart."

Both have been charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to a place of worship, safecracking, two car break-ins, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Harmon and Shuey are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

