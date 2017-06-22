SleevelessLikeCheech movement honors F3 runner who died

As F3 members around the Midlands -- and around the world, apparently -- mourn the loss of one of their own after he was killed while running Wednesday morning, a social media hashtag was created to also honor his commitment to fitness.

#SleevelessLikeCheech popped up on Twitter last night in homage to John Flanagan, who was nicknamed Cheech after Latino comedian Cheech Marin. Flanagan, who was also active on Twitter as @F3Cheech, had a picture of Marin as his profile photo.

The trend was started to get other F3 members to wear sleeveless shirts ahead of Thursday morning's workout and memorial.

Flanagan was killed off Sunset Boulevard at about 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to an area hospital, where Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says he died Wednesday shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Come without sleeves to Legion tomorrow. #sleevelesslikecheech https://t.co/KSqPK68hWi — F3 Legion AOQ (@F3LegionLegit) June 21, 2017

Missing my brothers at @F3TurningPoint but I'm going #sleevelesslikeCheech at 0500 while out of town pic.twitter.com/cBYxpgFD8l — Wright Culpepper (@wrightculpepper) June 22, 2017

It's so much more than a 'workout group'. We're a family. Tacoma, Toledo, Jacksonville, Capefear, Darlington etc. All #SleevelessLikeCheech pic.twitter.com/Iv7OmukF4Z — Shelley Rivers (@FiA_Hotlips) June 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.