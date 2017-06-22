Deputies release surveillance video of jewelry store break-in

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video of a burglary at a jewelry store hoping someone will recognize the burglar.

Investigators say on June 17, someone shattered the glass front door of Roof Jewelers on Two Notch Road at about 10 p.m. Once inside, deputies say the person stole a display case containing $4,000 worth of gold earrings.

Video of the incident was captured on the store surveillance system, which is attached to this story.

If you recognize the person in the video or know anything about the crime, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

