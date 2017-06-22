Deputies release surveillance video of jewelry store break-in

Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.More >>
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The girlfriend of a man who believed she had fallen off the bridge on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee was located safely in Myrtle Beach, and was never with the man, according to an update from Conway Police.
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.
As F3 members around the Midlands -- and around the world, apparently -- mourn the loss of one of their own after he was killed while running Wednesday morning, a social media hashtag was created to also honor his commitment to fitness.
Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video of a burglary at a jewelry store hoping someone will recognize the burglar.
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.
The man hit by a car while working out Wednesday morning has died.
The parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores announced a voluntary recall of potato wedges served in store deli locations.
