Man hit by car while running in Lexington has died

A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington is the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.

Runner struck by car in Lexington while working out with F3 group

The man hit by a car while working out Wednesday morning has died.

John Flanagan, 38, was working out with fellow members of the F3 Lexington group when he was hit by a car on Sunset Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to an area hospital, where Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says he died Thursday morning.

Members of the F3 men's fitness group worked out Thursday morning with cut off sleeves to honor Flanagan. They cut their sleeves off because Flanagan worked out in his sleeveless shirt with other members of F3 Lexington.

#RIPCheech



We love you, brother. — F3 Lexington SC (@F3LexSC) June 22, 2017

Lexington Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Flanagan stopped at the scene. Police plan to release more information on the investigation Thursday.

Members of F3 say Flanagan was wearing a headlamp, a reflective safety vest and blinking lights for visibility when he was hit.

0430 @F3Wingman prayer group - and the cars keep coming in. What a testament to our @F3LexSC brother @F3Cheech pic.twitter.com/gueocKNALG — Rob Gibbons (@RBGibbonsIII) June 22, 2017

The crash is still under investigation.

F3 stands for faith, fitness and fellowship and has chapters for men throughout the Midlands.

