Man hit by car while running in Lexington has died

F3 members pray after workout at Hand Middle School in Columbia (Source: WIS) F3 members pray after workout at Hand Middle School in Columbia (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The man hit by a car while working out Wednesday morning has died. 

John Flanagan, 38, was working out with fellow members of the F3 Lexington group when he was hit by a car on Sunset Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to an area hospital, where Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says he died Thursday morning. 

Members of the F3 men's fitness group worked out Thursday morning with cut off sleeves to honor Flanagan. They cut their sleeves off because Flanagan worked out in his sleeveless shirt with other members of F3 Lexington. 

Lexington Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Flanagan stopped at the scene. Police plan to release more information on the investigation Thursday.

Members of F3 say Flanagan was wearing a headlamp, a reflective safety vest and blinking lights for visibility when he was hit.

The crash is still under investigation. 

F3 stands for faith, fitness and fellowship and has chapters for men throughout the Midlands.

