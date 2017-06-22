SC man charged with starting fire in Washington, D.C. park - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC man charged with starting fire in Washington, D.C. park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) -

A South Carolina man is accused of starting a fire in a Washington park near a memorial for a teenager who was beaten to death in Virginia

WCSC in Charleston reports 24-year-old Jonathon Soloman was arrested Wednesday in Washington, D.C., one of several cities to hold vigils for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen.  Soloman is from Charleston.

The U.S. Park Police say Soloman set items on fire in a fountain at Dupont Circle. Solomon faces charges of vandalism.

The fountain did not sustain permanent damage.

Coincidentally, a memorial had been set up for Hassanen had been set up at the same park. Police emphasized that they don't think the memorial was the target.

Hassanen was killed last week in suspected road rage incident when a driver who was upset with someone in her group of friends pulled over and got into an argument. The suspect then chased Hassanen and beat her with a baseball bat.

Her body was later found in a pond.

