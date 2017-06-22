USC and Siemens announce historic $628 million partnership

A historic partnership was announced at the University of South Carolina’s McNair Center Thursday.

Siemens is partnering with USC to provide $628 million in software and hardware to be used in USC’s College of Engineering and Computing. The funding will also support a new digital factory innovation lab at USC’s McNAIR Center for Aerospace Innovation and Research.

"Welcome to brainpower USA,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “This is the center of the universe for brainpower right now."

The virtual reality-type lab will provide students with hands-on experience in an effort to prepare a highly-skilled STEM workforce for the advanced manufacturing and aerospace industry.

"Simulation is probably one of the most decisive advantages that U.S. manufacturers have today,” Raj Batra, the president of Siemens Digital Factory Division said. “If they can simulate before they do anything physically, they're going to get an advantage on quality, on cost, on time to market."

It’s an evolving market that demands digital innovation, making way for a trendsetting partnership.

"You have mini versions of factories, smart factories of the future that students can actually program and build and put together," Batra said.

The smart factories of the future – making USC a top destination for the youngest and brightest of manufacturing minds.

"Technicians and workers don't come anymore carrying toolboxes," Batra explained, "they come with laptops. The world has changed."

