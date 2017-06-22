Siemens partnering with University of S. Carolina aerospace center

By SEANNA ADCOX

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster is announcing a major investment in the University of South Carolina's aerospace center.

A university news release says Siemens Corp. is partnering with the university's McNair Center for Aerospace Innovation and Research to help train a highly skilled workforce.

McMaster's participation Thursday comes six years after his predecessor convinced legislators not to spend state tax dollars on the startup.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley's snub of Wall Street investor Darla Moore ended up launching the university's plans.

Moore's $5 million donation marked her only response to Haley ousting her from the college's board in 2011 and replacing her with a campaign donor. Moore required only that the center be named for Ron McNair, an African-American astronaut from her hometown of Lake City who died in the 1986 Challenger explosion.

