Questions linger for family of Chapin man killed in hit and run

22-year-old Darrius Dreher was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Lexington County. (Source: The Dreher family)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for a hit-and-run driver connected to the death of a man in Chapin.

The family of 22-year-old Darrius Dreher is still in mourning following the collision that took his life. Authorities say Dreher was crossing Westwood Drive right by his home in Chapin early Sunday morning. An unknown vehicle hit him and then the driver just kept going.

His father, Degarrious Dreher says he arrived on the scene not long after his son passed.

"All I wanted to know was who did it, and there to be relief for the family so we can have peace," Dreher said. “If you know anything, that's all we want is closure."

A candlelight vigil will be held to honor Darrius Dreher Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

Anyone with any information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

