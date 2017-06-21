Accident shuts down portion of I-20 in Lexington County

An accident in Lexington County has blocked a portion of Interstate 20.
According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the accident took place near Highway 6. Construction is also taking place in the area. Because of construction, the right lane is closed.
We’re working to confirm details regarding the collision.
However, motorists are urged to find an alternate route to avoid congestion in the area.
