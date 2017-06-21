Pedestrian-vehicle fatalities are on the rise in SC

There have been 65 pedestrians killed on South Carolina roads so far in 2017; that’s more in 2016, to date.

This frightful trend has troopers getting creative to warn pedestrians of unsafe practices, encouraging them to be visible to drivers.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol posted a special video to Facebook this week, demonstrating how visible pedestrians are to drivers wearing dark colors, versus wearing light clothes and a reflective vest.

Sgt. Bob Beres with the Highway Patrol advises pedestrians to always wear reflective vests, and not to walk onto a roadway; he says a driver will not be charged for hitting a pedestrian unless the pedestrian has the right of way, such as is using a crosswalk.

“A driver is not looking for a pedestrian in the middle of the road at nighttime. Even in driver school, we’re trained to look for pedestrians in the crosswalks…on the sidewalks," Beres says.

One recent fatality happened on US 178 in Lexington County on Tuesday night. Troopers say the 27-year-old man was hit and killed but the driver in the vehicle that struck won't be charged, because the victim was on the road.

Another crash that critically injured a runner in Lexington is still under investigation.

