Tigers, Gamecocks nominated for ESPYS

Clemson and South Carolina each have a chance to bring home another piece of hardware next month.

The Gamecocks women’s basketball team and the Tigers football team are among seven squads nominated for Best Team at the 2017 ESPYS.

The category places the best teams from the college, professional, and Olympic ranks against one another. The Gamecocks and Tigers are the only two college teams that were nominated. The Gamecocks join the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team as the only female teams on the list.

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was also nominated for Best Championship Performance in the Tigers' title victory over Alabama.

Fans will vote to determine the winner of each category, which will be announced on July 12.

