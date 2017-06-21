American military hero gifted new home by community partners

The Patriot Guard Riders, veterans, community members, and builders gathered Wednesday in a showing of service and gratitude for an American hero who served our country.

Retired Sgt. Keith Turnbow and his family were surprised with the news that they will be moving into a custom-built, mortgage-free home on Portrait Hill Drive.

Sgt. Turnbow, his wife Maggy and their four children thought they were going to be going through a preliminary interview process with Operation FINALLY HOME and the builder.

Operation FINALLY HOME is a nonprofit dedicated to providing mortgage-free homes to military heroes and the widows of the fallen. The organization is partnering with Dunbar Builders and Mungo Homes to the make the home a possibility for the Turnbows.



"It's important for us to take care of our veterans,” said Pat Dunbar, president of Dunbar Builders. “And this is a way we can do it."

The family was escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders before a special ceremonial groundbreaking took place at the site of the new home.

Sgt. Turnbow suffered a traumatic brain injury after taking a direct blast from an IED while deployed in Iraq. He says this completes the vision of the American Dream that he’s yet to realize so far in his life.

"I think I was pretty dumbfounded to think that with everything going on now there's still a group of people out there who still care enough to extend a helping hand and donate a home."

A visibly emotional Sgt. Turnbow thanked the community, and also a newfound relationship.

"A couple weeks ago, I recently gave myself to the Lord and found my faith. I guess He was waiting for me to accept him into my heart, and then he gave me this wish."

When asked about the first thing they’ll do in their new house Mrs. Turnbow said. "Probably a big dinner, and hopefully, if we're lucky, it'll be done in time for Christmas. We would love to host Christmas at our house."

