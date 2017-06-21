Trio charged in Columbia drug conspiracy expected at hearing

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.
If you heard some little singing voices carrying across the county Wednesday, you weren't imaging things. Richland One's Camp Discovery wrapped with a series of flash mobs all over the county.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington appears to have been the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.
A man is being hailed a hero after discovering a skimming device on a Midlands ATM Saturday.
