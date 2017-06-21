Trio charged in Columbia drug conspiracy expected at hearing

A trio of men charged in a massive drug conspiracy are expected to appear at a detention hearing.

Carl Rye, Byron Rye, and James Dennis Smith, Jr. have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, the DEA has been investigating the men since August 2014 on suspicion they were distributing marijuana and steroids. Federal agents claim the men had possession and planned to distribute at least 700 kilograms of marijuana.

That court appearance is expected Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

