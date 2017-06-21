Flash mob promotes literacy, love, and awareness for Emanuel AME

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
If you heard some little singing voices carrying across the county Wednesday, you weren’t imaging things. Richland One's Camp Discovery wrapped with a series of flash mobs all over the county.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said a wanted suspect has turned himself in.More >>
A crash on US 378 westbound is expected to delay traffic for the next two hours, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
