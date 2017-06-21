FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on US 378 westbound to delay traffic

A crash on US 378 westbound is expected to delay traffic for the next two hours, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred just before the Richland County line and has lanes blocked. The crash involved a pickup truck and a camper.
Sumter County: crash on US 378 westbound just before the Richland County line has lanes blocked. Expect delays next 2 hours.— Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) June 21, 2017
Commuters should find an alternate route. Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.