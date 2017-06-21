FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on US 378 westbound to delay traffic

A crash on US 378 westbound is expected to delay traffic for the next two hours, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just before the Richland County line and has lanes blocked. The crash involved a pickup truck and a camper.

Sumter County: crash on US 378 westbound just before the Richland County line has lanes blocked. Expect delays next 2 hours. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) June 21, 2017

Commuters should find an alternate route. Check back for more updates.

