SCE&G to offer rebates to energy-efficient customers

Tuesday is the first day of summer, and SCE&G wants to remind you about some rebates you could be eligible for, by upgrading to a new energy-efficient air conditioning system.

Your HVAC unit usually accounts for half of your energy bill, so a more efficient system could save you some big bucks. You could be eligible for the following rebates:

$150 for sealing or insulating the ductwork in your house.

$300 for completely replacing the duct.

"During the extreme summer heat here in South Carolina, HVAC systems work hard to keep the air inside your home comfortable," said Josh McMillin, an energy program manager for SCE&G. "Replacing your old HVAC system with a newer, energy-efficient one can help reduce your energy costs and help keep your home more comfortable."

For more information about heating and cooling rebates for SCE&G customers, including eligibility information, visit www.sceg.com/hvac or call 1-877-510-7234.

SCE&G also offers the following tips to help customers reduce summer energy costs:

68 degrees or lower in the winter. Each degree higher or lower can significantly increase cooling costs in summer and heating costs in winter.

Install a smart thermostat for added convenience. This will allow you to automatically raise or lower the temperature settings while you're asleep or away from home. Make sure the thermostat is compatible with your HVAC system.

Check air filters monthly and change when dirty. Leave interior doors and air vents open to allow adequate air flow and prevent wear and tear on your HVAC system.

Periodically check your ductwork for leaks or tears. Repair fallen or crushed ductwork and use mastic, a plaster-like substance found at your local hardware store, to seal leaks.

Have your central heating and cooling system serviced annually by a professional. This can extend the life of the system while maintaining optimum efficiency.

Schedule a free Home Energy Check-up (valued at $250) at www.sceg.com/homecheckup or call 1-877-510-7234.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.