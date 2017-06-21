Oliver Gospel Mission benefits from furniture donation

For the third time in nine months, Oliver Gospel Mission has been the beneficiary of a furniture donation from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

The truckload of new and gently used furniture was dropped off at the mission's thrift store on Two Notch Road Wednesday.

"Some of these items are brand new, some of these items are the result of trade-ins that they've done," said Oliver Gospel Mission Program Officer Reid Dale.

Money raised from the thrift store sales supports Oliver Gospel Mission's programs that help Columbia's homeless and families in need.

"We just see a huge spike in sales," Dale said.

Through the program, La-Z-Boy allows customers to trade-in their furniture for credit toward the purchase of new items. The trade-in items are donated to selected charities, such as Oliver Gospel Mission.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.