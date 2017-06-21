My Take: Flag Day reminds us to fly the Stars and Stripes more often

We want to point out that June 14th was an important day. It was Flag Day.

The news of Wednesday's shooting of Republican leaders on a baseball field in Alexandria, VA, seemed to totally over-shadow our annual observation of Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777. June 14th is also the celebration of birthday of the United States Army, which was inaugurated on June 14, 1775.

Both of these iconic occurrences in our country's history should not be drowned out by a single individual's act of hate.

We are the land of the free and the flag represents that freedom, more than anything else.

Many of us fly the flag every day. Days like Wednesday remind us to fly it more often. Days like Wednesday also serve as a constant reminder of what freedom is really all about.

Happy Flag Day!

Happy Birthday, United States Army!

That's my take, what's yours?

