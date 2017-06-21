Richland Co. deputies release surveillance video of burglary

Richland County Sheriff's deputies hope someone can recognize the person in a surveillance video of a burglary that happened in March.

Investigators say on March 13, someone shattered the front glass door of Godwin Motors on West Beltline Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. Once inside, the person rummaged through the business but nothing was taken, deputies say.

Surveillance video of the incident is attached to this story. If you recognize the person or know anything about the crime, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

