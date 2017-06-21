Richland Co. deputies release surveillance video of burglary

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Greenville police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a wanted suspect.More >>
A newly released search warrant is providing new details about a woman's death in Charlotte from early February.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
