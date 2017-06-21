Chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday

A stationary front remains over the southeastern states and will give us a higher opportunity for showers and storms Wednesday.

The front will move across the state and die out Thursday and that will lead to a lowers chance of rain to wrap up the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early and then a few afternoon storms, Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers across the area, Highs in the upper 80s, Rain Chance 50%.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make a landfall on the Texas coastline early Thursday morning. It will lead to several inches of rain along the gulf coast, and little to no impact on our forecast.

