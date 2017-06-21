Investigators release surveillance photo from pharmacy burglary

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >>
Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington appears to have been the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.More >>
A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington appears to have been the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.More >>
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Republicans are angling toward a Senate vote next week on their marquee effort to erase much of President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Investigators in Newberry County have released a surveillance photo from a burglary at a Whitmire pharmacy Tuesday morning, trying to identify the burglars.More >>
Investigators in Newberry County have released a surveillance photo from a burglary at a Whitmire pharmacy Tuesday morning, trying to identify the burglars.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>