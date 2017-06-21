Investigators release surveillance photo from pharmacy burglary

Investigators in Newberry County have released a surveillance photo from a burglary at a Whitmire pharmacy Tuesday morning, trying to identify the burglars.

The burglary occurred at about 12:46 a.m. Tuesday at the Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire. Police say two men forced the front door open and stole prescription medication and other items.

A surveillance photo of the men is attached to this story. Police say one man was white and the other was black. No other descriptions were given.

Store employees were conducting an inventory to determine the value of what was stolen. The Whitmire Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

If you have information that could help identify the men or lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

