Police: Driver in case of F3 member struck by car not at fault

Police have determined the driver of a vehicle that hit a runner in Lexington on Wednesday morning did not contribute to the collision.

John Flanagan, 38, was working out with fellow members of the F3 Lexington group when he was hit by a car on North Lake Drive near Sunset Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says he died late Wednesday night.

A Lexington Police Department spokesman said on Thursday afternoon that officers found that Flanagan ran across North Lake Drive and was struck by an eastbound vehicle that had a green light.

Cpl. Cameron Mortenson said officers spoke with independent witnesses at the scene along with viewing nearby video which confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was not at fault.

Members of the F3 men's fitness group worked out Thursday morning with cut off sleeves to honor Flanagan. They cut their sleeves off because Flanagan worked out in his sleeveless shirt with other members of F3 Lexington.

0430 @F3Wingman prayer group - and the cars keep coming in. What a testament to our @F3LexSC brother @F3Cheech pic.twitter.com/gueocKNALG — Rob Gibbons (@RBGibbonsIII) June 22, 2017

Flanagan was wearing a headlamp, a reflective safety vest and blinking lights for visibility when he was hit.

F3 stands for faith, fitness and fellowship and has chapters for men throughout the Midlands.

