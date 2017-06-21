Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Police sent this Tweet just after 6 a.m.:

WIS is working to get more information. There is no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

Drivers should find an alternate route

