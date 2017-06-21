Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lexington

Lexington Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Police sent this Tweet just after 6 a.m.:

TRAFFIC ALERT - A collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian has an outbound lane of Sunset Blvd closed at North Lake Drive. pic.twitter.com/Ju57heR07Q — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 21, 2017

WIS is working to get more information. There is no word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

Drivers should find an alternate route

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.