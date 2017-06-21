Member of F3 Lexington struck by car, hospitalized

A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington appears to have been the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.

The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating the incident that sent the man to the hospital just after 6 a.m.

F3 Lexington tweeted shortly after the incident that the victim was one of their own.

@F3Nation We need prayers for our brother who was hit by a car this am while running. Ambulance is taking him to hospital now — F3 Lexington SC (@F3LexSC) June 21, 2017

No word on the condition of the man.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.