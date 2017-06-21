Member of F3 Lexington struck by car, hospitalized - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Member of F3 Lexington struck by car, hospitalized

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A member of the fitness group F3 Lexington appears to have been the pedestrian struck by a car Wednesday morning on Sunset Boulevard.

The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating the incident that sent the man to the hospital just after 6 a.m. 

F3 Lexington tweeted shortly after the incident that the victim was one of their own.

No word on the condition of the man. 

Police are continuing to investigate.

