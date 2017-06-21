Pedestrian hit, killed by van in Batesburg-Leesville

One person is dead after being hit by a van in Batesburg Leesville late Tuesday night.

According to police, the accident happened on Highway 178 around 10 p.m.

They say the victim was walking in the middle of the street when they were hit by a van.

The driver will not be charged in the accident.

The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.

