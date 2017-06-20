Midlands comedian headed to Germany to tour with the USO - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands comedian headed to Germany to tour with the USO

By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A local comedian will be looking to spread a lot of laughs in the coming days as he gets ready to tour with the United Service Organizations.
 
That will be the mission for Mike Goodwin, who is an Army veteran himself. Goodwin served in the military beginning at the age of 18. After getting out he says he found a calling in the world of comedy.
 
Goodwin has performed for military groups in the past. However, this will be his first time touring with the USO as he gets ready to head to Germany.
He says he truly feels no greater joy then delivering some good jokes to an audience.
 
“It’s just a euphoric experience,” Goodwin said, “just to see people getting your sense of humor…getting the jokes that you’re doing…it’s like hitting a home run.”
 
Goodwin will be getting ready to head overseas on Wednesday. His tour with the USO in Germany will include stops in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

