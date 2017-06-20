Midlands comedian headed to Germany to tour with the USO

When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
The White House aide says administration plans to introduce its tax overhaul during the first two weeks of September.More >>
The White House aide says administration plans to introduce its tax overhaul during the first two weeks of September.More >>
Prodigy, the skilled rapper and member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Depp, has died.More >>
Prodigy, the skilled rapper and member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Depp, has died.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
A Midlands comedian will be looking to spread a lot of laughs in the coming days as he gets ready to tour with the United Service Organizations.More >>
A Midlands comedian will be looking to spread a lot of laughs in the coming days as he gets ready to tour with the United Service Organizations.More >>
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.More >>
Federal judge approves settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown.More >>
With Myrtle Beach dealing with a string of shootings lately many tourists say they plan to practice added caution while visiting the South Carolina hotspot.More >>
With Myrtle Beach dealing with a string of shootings lately many tourists say they plan to practice added caution while visiting the South Carolina hotspot.More >>
Special election results are trickling in, county by county. South Carolina voters cast their ballots on Tuesday for several special elections, including the race for Congress to replaceMore >>
South Carolina voters cast their ballots on Tuesday for several special elections, including the race for Congress to replace Mick Mulvaney.More >>