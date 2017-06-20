Recent shootings has tourists headed to Myrtle Beach packing add - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Recent shootings has tourists headed to Myrtle Beach packing added caution

SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

With Myrtle Beach dealing with a string of shootings lately, many tourists say they plan to practice added caution while visiting the South Carolina hotspot.

That includes ones from Sumter, which is a direct drive on area highways to the coastal city.
 
In the last three days, five shootings have happened in Myrtle Beach, including one that took place on a crowded Ocean Boulevard over the weekend. All of it was caught on Facebook Live.

In wake of the violence, some tourists say they may shy away from Myrtle for the time being or at least until the summer crowds die down.
 
“If anything, just go when it’s nothing going on when there’s no activities that bring out large groups of people,”  said Shelby Armstead, who is visiting South Carolina from Florida with her family.
 
“I’m still gonna go but I’m gonna be more cautious," said Jessica Robinson of Sumter. "Just look around make sure everything good.”  
 
In light of the recent shootings, authorities in Myrtle Beach said they are stepping up patrols especially near Ocean Boulevard.
 
