2-vehicle collision seriously injures person on moped

Columbia police are investigating a 2-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a moped. 

The crash happened in the 400 block of Arrowood Road after 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

CPD says the moped rider has sustained injuries that are life-threatening but did not explain further. 

CPD's Traffic Safety Unit officers are investigating the crash. Check back for more updates. 

