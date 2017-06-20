LATEST ELECTION RESULTS: Norman wins SC-5, more election results from the Midlands

Special election results are trickling in, county by county. South Carolina voters cast their ballots on Tuesday for several special elections, including the race for Congress to replace Mick Mulvaney.



The 5th Congressional District includes parts of the Palmetto State from the Midlands out to the Upstate and some North Carolina-bordering counties. GOP candidate Ralph Norman has defeated Democratic candidate Archie Parnell in this special election. Normal will replace new budget director Mick Mulvaney.

Norman is set to address supporters at 10 p.m. from Rock Hill. MOBILE USERS: To watch this stream, you can click here.

Here's the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill, waiting on Norman to speak now @wis10 pic.twitter.com/UOTn9R0fmr — Ashleigh Holland (@AshleighHNews) June 21, 2017

In the race for State House of Representatives District 70 seat, Democrat Wendy Brawley has a commanding lead over Republican Bill Strickland.

In the race for West Columbia City Council District 1, Mike Green has defeated Sandra Harley, according to unofficial results from the County of Lexington Registration and Elections Office.

You can see the latest numbers by clicking this link.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.