Police seek three involved in armed robbery of convenience store

The Columbia Police Department needs your help to find three people who were involved in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the incident took place just before 6 p.m. at the Shop-N-Go store on South Beltline Boulevard.

At this point, details are extremely limited. Investigators have not released descriptions of the trio involved. However, officials say the group took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

If you have any information about the robbery, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.