Former South Carolina Rep. Skipper Perry dies at 77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former South Carolina Rep. Skipper Perry, known for his candid humor and frequently seen around Aiken and the Statehouse grounds on his Segway, died on Father's Day. He was 77.

Jason Hucks of Shellhouse Funeral Home said Tuesday that Perry died at an Aiken hospital of natural causes, surrounded by family.

Perry represented Aiken for 10 years in the House, retiring in 2008. The Republican was an Aiken city councilman from 1971 to 1987 and mayor pro tem from 1989 to 1999.

The University of South Carolina graduate ran a liquor store and sold real estate in Aiken.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags flown at half-staff for Perry's funeral Wednesday.

Survivors include his wife and two sons. His son Richard Perry is U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's chief of staff.

