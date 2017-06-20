Missing swimmer's body recovered from Congaree River

The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from the Congaree River, according to Capt. Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The swimmer's body was recovered at around 5:20 p.m. below the Gervais Street bridge. Two SCDNR officers recovered his body.

The swimmer went missing Sunday morning when swimming with three other friends.

Fire officials say around 11 a.m. Sunday, four swimmers were in distress in the water below the bridge. One swimmer was able to get to safety on their own while two of the swimmers were rescued by a passerby. The fourth swimmer disappeared.

The swimmer has not been identified at this time.

