Deputies seek 2 men after pharmacy break-in

Authorities in Whitmire are searching for two men who stole prescription medications after breaking into a pharmacy Tuesday morning.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the two men illegally entered Roche Pharmacy around 12.45: a.m. The two men reportedly forced open the front door to get inside.

At this point, investigators are still working to determine who much they stole from the pharmacy.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211. You may also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

