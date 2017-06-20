Texas mom texts 'don't wait up!' after meeting football players - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Texas mom texts 'don't wait up!' after meeting football players during daughter's orientation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Avery Leilani/Twitter) (Source: Avery Leilani/Twitter)

SAN MARCOS, TX (WIS) - If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life. 

The incoming freshman at Texas State University in San Marcos was texting her mom after she was dropped off at her college orientation. Her mom met up with a few football players and decided to share the moment with her daughter. 

Mom: "I made some friends. Don't wait up!" 

Avery's only course of action was to tweet the hilarity. 

"My mom dropped me off today for college freshman orientation and she sends me this...#TXST21." 

Since sharing her mom's texts on Monday, the tweet has been retweeted more than 46,000 times. 

Most co-eds aren't even mad at her mom - they are impressed. 

For her part, Avery says her sweet-natured mom is pretty silly and goofy and that she was shocked by the attention her texts were receiving on social media. 

"My mom says, 'it was just a text from a mom to a daughter!'" Avery said. 

