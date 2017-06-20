Clemson National Championship license plate now available

With the 2017 college football season about two months away, Clemson fans will have the chance to celebrate the Tigers' first national championship since 1981 with a College Football Playoff National Championship license plate.
“We're thankful to the South Carolina legislature, Senators Thomas Alexander and Harvey Peeler, and Governor McMaster for this great acknowledgment of our football team's achievement,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.
The plate was officially unveiled Tuesday and is now available for purchase through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
Motorists can order the license plate at their local SCDMV branch, submit an application for a special plate by mail, or order the license plate online.
Clemson National Championship license plates are now available!— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) June 20, 2017
Get yours here through the SCDMV: https://t.co/sTvZgqFdHH pic.twitter.com/Nfqg1Rb2W9
