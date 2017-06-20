Sen. Tim Scott's Wikipedia page defaced with racist remarks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sen. Tim Scott's Wikipedia page defaced with racist remarks

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (Source: WIS) South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (Source: WIS)
Because some people think it's a good idea to vandalize a Wikipedia page in hopes no one will notice, a Wikipedia editor was blasted for editing a page by his intended target. 

South Carolina junior Sen. Tim Scott -- who is no stranger to people hurling racial epithets at him on the Internet -- tweeted about a recent edit to his Wikipedia page. 

The editor added six words to Scott's introductory entry on Wikipedia, referring to him as the United States junior Senator "and uncle tom [[house negro]] coon" for South Carolina. 

Scott tweeted a link to the changed entry.

According to a check of the editor's recent edits, he appears to have a habit of making edits to other high-profile African-American politicians' Wikipedia entries, such as Ben Carson, David Clarke, and Scott.  

