Sen. Tim Scott's Wikipedia page defaced with racist remarks

Because some people think it's a good idea to vandalize a Wikipedia page in hopes no one will notice, a Wikipedia editor was blasted for editing a page by his intended target.

South Carolina junior Sen. Tim Scott -- who is no stranger to people hurling racial epithets at him on the Internet -- tweeted about a recent edit to his Wikipedia page.

The editor added six words to Scott's introductory entry on Wikipedia, referring to him as the United States junior Senator "and uncle tom [[house negro]] coon" for South Carolina.

Scott tweeted a link to the changed entry.

Hitting me where it hurts…my wikipedia page. https://t.co/d6ebQ2Q3gX — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 20, 2017

According to a check of the editor's recent edits, he appears to have a habit of making edits to other high-profile African-American politicians' Wikipedia entries, such as Ben Carson, David Clarke, and Scott.

