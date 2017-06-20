Roadway reopened after natural gas leak in Lexington Co.

A natural gas leak temporarily closed a roadway in Lexington, according to the police department.

Hendrix Street from South Church Street to Third Avenue was closed due to the leak. It has since reopened and the leak has been repaired.

LPD says no evacuations are necessary, but the closure will remain until further notice.

Hendrix Street has been reopened and the natural gas leak has been taken care of. Thanks to @CountyLex Fire Service for the quick response. pic.twitter.com/YBEQBeZQm8 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 20, 2017

