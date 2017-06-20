Roadway reopened after natural gas leak in Lexington Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Roadway reopened after natural gas leak in Lexington Co.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington Police Department/Twitter)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A natural gas leak temporarily closed a roadway in Lexington, according to the police department. 

Hendrix Street from South Church Street to Third Avenue was closed due to the leak. It has since reopened and the leak has been repaired. 

LPD says no evacuations are necessary, but the closure will remain until further notice. 

