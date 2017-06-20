A moment with Mickey, Minnie, and this deaf child will melt your heart

ANAHEIM, CA (WIS) - A deaf child was certainly the happiest person at the happiest place on Earth when he received a special greeting at Disneyland last month.

A group called Olive Crest, a child abuse prevention agency that serves disadvantaged and at-risk youth, as well as adoptive and foster parents, visited Disneyland on May 23 when the little boy, along with his parents, were approached by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto.

The family had a translator with them, which showed the characters how to communicate with the child, the group says.

The popular Disney characters signed "I love you" to the boy, much to his surprise and awe.

The child's caseworker says the moment was truly beautiful.

"Guys, this kid is the most incredible child I've ever met. He is mostly deaf, so the ASL translator is behind him, signing to the characters so they can copy her and communicate with the little guy. He is not a big hugger, so that hug for Minnie is something special."

The video has gone viral, with more than 2,600 shares.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.