UPDATE: Police arrest 'armed and dangerous' man accused of impersonating federal agent

Columbia Police has arrested man also being sought by Lexington Police for impersonating a U.S. Marshal at two Midlands area GameStop locations.

CPD positively identified the man as 43-year-old Buddy Mount. Mount, according to police, is accused of stealing a BB gun, holster, and knife from Academy Sports on Park Terrace Circle on June 17.

“The lead Columbia Police investigator interviewed Mr. Mount after today’s arrest. Mount confessed to the Columbia incidents and provided valuable information regarding additional crimes in the surrounding areas," CPD Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Mount was located at approximately 3:00 p.m. today at 92 Kilbrannon Drive in Lexington County by the Columbia Police Department (CPD) Warrant Team and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force.

A short time later, CPD says, Mount, entered the two GameStop stores on Sunset Boulevard and Broad River Road wearing a utility belt with a holstered canister of mace and a handgun on his waist.

Mount reportedly told employees he needed access to inspect gaming consoles at the stores. Employees at neither store complied. However, CPD says Mount told an employee he would return with an arrest warrant.

“The collaborative efforts of all law enforcement agencies and the public have ensured a quick and safe resolution to this impersonator,” stated US Marshal Kelvin Washington, District of South Carolina.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

